When Julie Akin and Katie McPherson met, they were both working in social work in Idaho and were looking for a way to share the knowledge they had each gathered in many years at their jobs.
That “way” is Hope Harbor Idaho, which Akin and McPherson hope can provide a space for families to find resources they might not otherwise have known about — whether that be for child care, housing or other resources.
Hope Harbor Idaho became reality this fall thanks largely to a grant from the Idaho Resilience Project, which will fund the group’s pilot year.
McPherson and Akins said they received a $100,000 grant to launch Hope Harbor Idaho in August. Together, they are pooling their years of experience to help parents find needed resources that might be just out of reach, or not as well publicized.
“So many families have missed out on these resources,” Akin said.
Akin and her husband became foster parents 16 years ago. They have fostered three children and raised three of their own. She worked for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 13 years where she worked with foster families. Her work in the foster care system brought to her attention all the resources parents might qualify for but didn’t know about.
McPherson grew up on the Palouse and said her calling to counseling stemmed from her desire to help her community. Before opening her own clinical social work office in Moscow a year ago, McPherson worked in child protective services.
“The goal (of Hope Harbor Idaho) is to connect in our community,” Akin said.
Monday, the two will be having their first “parent encouragement group” meeting on the Palouse from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the second-floor community living room at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Families can stop in and meet Akin and McPherson, receive a resource kit and, if comfortable, tell their family story. The kits have information on supplies and resources the parent can utilize.
Hope Harbor Idaho will continue the meetings the first Monday of the month. Akin said they want the gatherings to be a conversation between the families and guest speakers. Both Akin and McPherson said the group is a place to share resources and knowledge.
The meetings will cover topics related to trust-based relationship intervention, which focuses on helping parents form healthy connections with children, Akin said. This type of program gives parents, caregivers or others who may work with children practical tools to help a child who may have experienced trauma.
The pair have been at work the past two months with groups like Homes of Hope in Lewiston, the Lewis-Clark Boys and Girls Club and the Community Action Center. They started with free parenting classes in Lewiston which are open to parents on the Palouse as well.
The group can offer some transportation assistance and provide childcare at each class. The next step starts Monday with the expansion to the Palouse with parent encouragement group meetings followed by one-on-one mentoring.
Akin has worked with families in the Lewiston School District after referrals from Jennifer Wallace, a school social worker. Wallace said she had heard about the work they were doing a few weeks ago and was excited to see it in action.
“We can use all the help we can get,” Wallace said. “It’s very positive for our community.”
Wallace said she had helped two single mothers make contact with Akin, who was able to help one of the mothers get her child into the morning Head Start program so she would have childcare while working mornings.
Akin said she is working with three families and has the goal to mentor five by the end of Hope Harbor Idaho’s first year. At private mentoring meetings, which can range in frequency depending on the family needs, families receive one-on-one help with forming healthy connections and help finding available resources.
To reach out to Akin or McPherson, call (208) 717-1734 or attend the Monday meeting in Moscow.