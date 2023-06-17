When Asahel Billing was deciding on an Eagle Scout project, he spent a lot of time thinking of ways to give back to Moscow.
Billing collected gently used band instruments and donated them to the Moscow High School band to be given to students who can’t afford them. He was able to collect three instruments — a trombone, trumpet and clarinet.
“It’s good to know I’m helping the band,” Billing said.
Billing played the trombone at Moscow High and plans to attend the University of Idaho and study music composition and trombone performance. Billing graduated from MHS on June 9.
Recent Eagle Scout projects across the Palouse have included a new sign and landscaping for A.B. McDonald Elementary School in Moscow, a campsite revamp at McCroskey State Park outside of Potlatch and trail maintenance in Pullman among many others. All Eagle Scout projects must be volunteer-based, Billing said, and many scouts will raise money if needed to complete the project, as he did.
“I wanted to support the band that helped get me here,” Billing said.
The instruments collected were each cleaned and checked for possible repairs before being given to the school. The estimated value of the instruments was $1,200.
Though his Eagle Scout project is complete, Billing said he would still be willing to collect more instruments to give to the school. Any instruments collected that cannot be used at the high school will be shared throughout the Moscow School District.
While his donation might be small in number, Billing said the instruments were in demand by students. He said in the past, students have had to switch their instruments if there were not enough available.
Anyone interested in donating an instrument can contact Archer Photography, 320 W. Third St., Moscow, at (208) 883-8338.