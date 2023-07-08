Richard Silcox moved to Troy a little over a year and a half ago to get away from the hustle and bustle of Western Washington.

Silcox is one of the four veterans being honored at the Quilt of Valor presentation at 11:30 a.m. today at the Troy War Memorial next to the Post Office, 605 S. Main St., in Troy. The event is part of the Troy Old Timers’ Day celebration.

“I’m kind of new here but it felt like they accepted us out here,” Silcox said.

Recommended for you