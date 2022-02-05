On the day he knew nothing about anatomy, Tyler Ochoa still had the sense to see things clearly.
A sophomore at the University of Idaho majoring in exercise science and health, Ochoa also minored in having a good time, which made his road trip to the three-day 2015 Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle seem like a good idea.
Until it wasn’t.
Making room in the passenger seat for his textbook and notes for the six-hour car ride back to Moscow, Ochoa did his best to cram for his big anatomy test that afternoon.
His best, at least that day, wouldn’t cut it.
With Hozier and Chance the Rapper perhaps still ringing in his ears and stumped by the content on the exam — Ochoa simply walked out of class. Soon after, he changed his major.
“Bumbershoot was a great experience,” Ochoa said this week with a smile. “I don’t know if it was quite worth changing my future, but here I am now.”
“Here” is the corner office at the Hamilton-Lowe Indoor Recreation Center in Moscow, where Ochoa, 25, serves as the recreation coordinator for the city of Moscow.
Ochoa is putting his post-music festival major — recreation, sports and tourism management — to perfect use according to longtime city Recreation Manager Greg Morrision, who hired Ochoa in July. The two had met before. Ochoa played basketball with Morrison’s son through high school, once worked the front desk at the HIRC and was an intern for Morrison in Ochoa’s final year at UI.
Ochoa manages all city recreation events, classes, programs and camps for youth and adults. He does not handle team sports, which fall into Morrison’s purview.
“We had a lot of talented applicants,” Morrison said. “Tyler was the right fit for the job.”
He’s the right fit partly because Ochoa’s Moscow roots and commitment to the community run deep.
He was born and raised in Moscow and attended West Park and Russell elementary schools, then Moscow Junior High. He graduated from Moscow High School in 2014 and UI in 2018. After several years as a paraprofessional at West Park, Ochoa joined the city staff.
While working at West Park, he met kindergarten teacher Jillian McGough — another Moscow native — who would become his wife in June.
Morrison said Ochoa’s first few months on the job included organizing three of the biggest events of the year — the Palouse Youth Triathlon, Breakfast with Santa and Light Up the Season Parade — and each was a success.
“He knew coming in what the expectations were, and I knew his work ethic,” Morrison said. “He’s done such a good job. He’s taken the baton and is moving forward.”
Ochoa said his goal, at least in his first year on the job, is to build on city traditions with an eye to keeping them fresh.
And after several “humbling and heartwarming” years in a school setting working with young children during a pandemic, Ochoa is ready to tackle a new challenge, undoubtedly with more focus than he studied for that test back in college.
“I come to work every day knowing I get to plan for fun things,” Ochoa said. “I don’t come to work dreading it. I’m ready to have some fun in my day.”
Staszkow can be reached at cstaszkow@dnews.com.