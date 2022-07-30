There’s a wealth of informationin oral history

Earlier this year I joined the University of Idaho Library team as the new head of Special Collections and Archives. After working for many years at the Latah County Historical Society, it was a wonderful opportunity to expand my knowledge of Idaho history to include every corner of the Gem State.

The archival holdings cared for by the library are incredible and diverse. Researchers have free access to a wealth of information, from the personnel records of Bunker Hill Mining Company to case files for students that served in World War II, and from the congressional papers of Sen. McClure to the remarkable photography of Nellie Stockbridge. I could fill an entire edition of the Daily News listing the amazing items preserved inthe archives.

It’s impossible for me to pick a favorite from the many, many collections under our stewardship, but I will always have a special place in my heart for oral histories. Oral histories are unique among primary sources, which are generally defined as records created contemporaneously with the event being documented. An oral history interview, however, might be conducted years or decades after the period in question.

