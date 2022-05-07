Use caution with oysters and Lucky Charms

What do oysters and Lucky Charms have in common? They have both recently been in the news for reports of foodborne illnesses.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating illnesses reported after consumption of Lucky Charms. The FDA has also issued an advisory warning people not to consume raw oysters harvested from a particular area in Canada. Here is the latest information on both cases.
Lucky Charms
Iwaspoisoned.com is a social platform where consumers can post suspected foodborne illnesses. This platform monitors consumer reports and forwards alerts to local health departments so they can investigate. As of May 1, more than 6,400 people have reported foodborne illnesses to this website after consuming Lucky Charms cereal. IIlnesses have been reported across the country, including Idaho and Washington. Despite illnesses being reported, it is important to note that none of the illnesses have been confirmed by the FDA or other regulatory agencies. It is possible that the illnesses may be the result of something entirely different.
Neither the Centers for Disease Control nor FDA have released significant information associated with these reports. On April 20, the FDA stated that it had an active investigation into 446 adverse event reports associated with dry cereal. However, the specific cereal product was not named by FDA. They did indicate that an onsite inspection has been initiated. An independent food safety news organization, Food Safety News, has reported that FDA confirmed it was investigating an outbreak linked to Lucky Charms cereal (bit.ly/3vCaQT5).
Although the investigation is ongoing, out of an abundance of caution, it is advised to not consume this cereal until the investigation has been completed. Children, the elderly, and individuals who may have other health conditions or are immune-suppressed are especially susceptible to foodborne illness and more likely to have severe disease if they do become ill. Given this, it is important to refrain from serving this cereal to these groups until the investigation has been completed. In the meantime, it is important to report any suspected foodborne illnesses or issues with food products to the FDA. These reports can be made by calling the FDA consumer complaint line at (800) 353-3965 or through their website at bit.ly/3LyFBO6.
Oysters
On April 6, the FDA reported investigating an outbreak of Norovirus because of contaminated raw oysters. These raw oysters were harvested in the south and central regions of Baynes Sound in British Columbia, Canada, and were distributed to restaurants and retailers in Washington and other states. The oysters have BC 14-8 and BC 14-15 harvest locations printed on product tags, and were harvested as early as January 31. The CDC is estimating 103 illnesses as of April 6, 2022. However, since illnesses are often underreported, it is likely there are significantly more people affected by this product.
Oysters and other filter feeders such as scallops, clams, geoducks and mussels can accumulate viruses and bacteria from contaminated water. According to the Washington State Department of Health, water may become contaminated through leaky septic systems, faulty wastewater treatment plants, boaters, or beach-goers. The CDC states that Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. The most common symptoms of Norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after exposure, and most people recover within one to three days. Norovirus can cause severe dehydration and can result in hospitalization.
The FDA recommends that people not eat any raw oysters from the locations listed above. If you have any of the listed products, you should throw them away. If any food preparation surfaces or utensils have come into contact with the contaminated oysters, you should thoroughly wash them in hot soapy water and then rinse well. To avoid Norovirus, never eat raw oysters or other filter feeders. Shellfish should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenhait as measured with a food thermometer. Quick steaming of shellfish is not sufficient to kill Norovirus.
For more information on current FDA investigations and foodborne illness outbreaks, please visit the FDA’s website at bit.ly/3F6l9lo.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.