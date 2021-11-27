Dogs that overeat the holiday fatty foods most people like to feed them often find themselves with an aching belly and an expensive trip to the local veterinarian.
Dogs can eat too much fat during holiday festivities. This can be by good intention; the owner fed them the same food they fed their bipedal guests. Or it can be by unknowing intention: Guest will slip wandering dogs a treat under the table or the dog gets into the trash after a meal.
However the fatty diet gets into the dog, it can often result in pancreatitis. The condition means a vital organ for helping digest certain nutrients and controlling blood glucose has become inflamed. In most cases then, the inflammation causes extraordinary pain and hinders the organ from functioning properly. In the worst cases, the organ begins digesting itself and can be fatal. When this happens, it is very serious and immediate care is not something a dog owner wants to put off.
Without evidence of an increase in fatty food, how does one know if their pooch has an inflamed pancreas? Telltale signs include a hunched back indicative of a painful belly. Repeated vomiting without ingesting anything else is common. In some cases, the dog may appear bloated or be guarding a seemingly bloated belly. Severe diarrhea and a loss of appetite often result in dehydration, weakness, and resistance to any activity. And lastly, the pet may be running a fever.
If any animal suffers from repeated vomiting and diarrhea, they will become dehydrated. If a bloody diarrhea results, the condition is much worse. The only way to correct this imbalance without the animal or person drinking is by intravenous fluid support. Dehydration can kill quickly, and it is not kind in the process. Get your pet to the vet.
With no other support available, dehydration can be somewhat determined with a feel of the pet’s gums. They should be slippery and slimy. If they are dry and sticky to the touch, the animal is likely dehydrated.
If your pet is obese, or suffers from hypothyroidism, the odds of developing pancreatitis is increased. Diabetes can elevate the risk as can a pet’s medication regime. If your pet needs care and you have to go to a different veterinarian for holiday service, bring their meds with them.
In some cases, certain breeds can be more likely to develop pancreatitis. There seems to be a documented predisposition to the condition in miniature Schnauzers, as well as some smaller toy and terrier breeds.
Your veterinarian will do a number of things if they suspect pancreatitis. The first is, they will try to get an accurate history of what the dog may or may not have eaten. During this time and under the doctor’s order, technicians may be starting an IV and running fluids to combat the dehydration. The dog’s food and water intake by mouth may be stopped for at least 24 hours. They may draw blood for pancreatic enzyme tests but there are more dependable diagnostic tests now that may or may not be available during a holiday.
The dog is going to get a complete physical exam paying special attention to the abdomen, the gums, the heart rate and blood pressure, and the pet’s temperature. An ultrasound or radiographs may be in order, too. Pain medication and medication to prevent vomiting are equally important.
After that, the best advice is, the quicker you get a vomiting dog in pain over the holidays to a veterinarian, the more likely the outcome will be as good as it can be.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.