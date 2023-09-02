While Wednesday evening was overcast in Moscow, the vibe inside the Moscow Brewing Company was far from it.
Music greeted patrons from the brewery’s open doors and inside, people enjoyed drinks and the music coming from the speakers.
Welcome to Bring Your Own Vinyl night.
In a corner, by a pile of board games, a makeshift DJ booth was set up with turntables and two baskets, one labeled “to play,” the other labeled “played.” Friends said hello and guessed which songs each person selected from the albums they brought.
David Campillo, aka DJ Dave, was behind the turntables and grab bed a record from a basket in front of him and que the songs requested from each one. The music had no limits, and genres would bounce based on what he pulled.
Some patrons had come for the first time while others were returning for the monthly session. Campillo, of Pullman, brought some of his own records in case suggestions ran low.
“It’s fun, Campillo said. “You get to do a jukebox with everyone.”
Campillo started as a DJ more than 30 years ago when he lived in Arizona.
He played rave and house music then. He moved to the Palouse about 20 years ago and would DJ in his spare time. During the pandemic, Campillo performed at the Moscow Farmers Market
Campillo said Bring Your Own Vinyl Night is a fun way to meet people and share music.
Gregory Raye, who works at Moscow Brewing Company is also a DJ in his free time. He said the event was one of several the business has organized to bring music to Moscow. Other events have included an open mic night and live music, he said. Wednesday’s vinyl event was the brewery’s fourth and was the biggest one so far, Raye said.
Raye had done a similar event at a winery in Clarkston, so it was exciting to bring it to Moscow.
“It’s pretty well received by a lot of vinyl connoisseurs,” Raye said.
The next Bring Your Own Vinyl Night at Moscow Brewing Company is scheduled for Sept. 27. The brewery is at 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. For more information, visit moscowbrewing.com.