Jeeps and Java meetup Saturday in Moscow
Quadratec, a retailer of Jeep parts will have a Jeep and Java event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Northwest River Supplies, 1638 S. Blaine St., Moscow. The event is free and open to all Jeep enthusiasts.
There will be coffee, donuts and raffle prizes. For more information visit bit.ly/3yeSEzW.
The city of Moscow announces the 2022 irrigation season
The city of Moscow announced the 2022 irrigation season starts Monday. Outdoor irrigation is allowed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. and residents are encouraged to wait to irrigate until precipitation and soil moisture has decreased enough to need supplemental water.
During irrigation season, handheld hoses with an automatic shutoff nozzle and soaker hose or drip irrigation are allowed at any time. Sprinklers are allowed from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. during the season. For more information on the irrigation season visit ci.moscow.id.us/651/Irrigation-Season.
Participants wanted for pasta study
The Washington State University School of Hospitality Business Management has opened 100 spots in a pasta study from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Black Cypress, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. To reserve a spot call (509) 334-5800. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and have not participated in the 2021 pasta survey.
The participants will receive two pasta samples and answer a short questionnaire about texture and flavor. Participants will receive a $20 Black Cypress gift card for participation. The survey is part of a collaborative study to examine the sensory differences between two pasta samples made from locally grown and milled wheat.
Emergency response team presentations scheduled
The Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the American Red Cross will have presentations next week on emergency essentials and preparedness. The first presentation will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Potlatch Library, 1010 Onaway Road, in Potlatch. The presentation will cover how to protect yourself, loved ones and home in a disaster.
The second presentation is in collaboration with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and will cover fire safety, utility control and fire extinguishers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds classroom, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. The training will have hands-on use of fire extinguishers. For more information visit latahcert.us or email contact@latahcert.us.
PRH Foundation announced scholarship recipients
The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation announced the recipients of a scholarship funding for staff to continue their healthcare education. Awards were given to Madisen Hollingshead, Dustene Johnston, Kim Magan and Angela Rinaldi for the 2022 fall semester.
Hollingshead and Johnston received the $2,500 staff education award and Magan and Rinaldi received a $1,000 “RN to BSN” education award for registered nurses pursing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Idaho Food Bank Fund opens grant applications July 1
The Idaho Food Bank will open grant applications on July 1 and will close them July 31. Applications are open to nonprofit organizations which provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating or relieve hunger. Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food or nutrition education materials and expand capacity.
Grants will be awarded in October and applications can be found online at idahofoodbankfund.org. A hard copy can be requested by sending an email to grants@idahofoodbankfund.org.