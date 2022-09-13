Suicide awareness events center stage this month at UI
The University of Idaho will start off the Month of Safety with the Katy Benoit Safety Forum at 7 p.m. Thursday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Adam Dodge, founder of EndTAB, a national violence prevention organization which promotes digital safety, will be the speaker. Dodge will discuss digital dating safety and how to navigate dating apps. The event is named after Benoit, a former University of Idaho graduate student who was killed by a former University of Idaho professor in 2011.
Take Back the Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in Room 106 of the Agricultural Sciences Building on the University of Idaho campus. The rally will start with a speech from UI alumnus Steve Bonnar followed with a candlelight march around campus. A walk is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 5 to identify lighting and safety concerns around campus. The walk will start in the ASUI student lounge in the Idaho Student Union Building.
Depot talk to focus on women, libraries
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center will have a Palouse People Talk from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, on the “Lost Women of the Library” in celebration of 100 years of Neill Public Library. The talk will be given by Donna Potts, professor and chair of the Department of English at Washington State University.
The Neill Public Library was founded by women members of the Association of University Women. The women founded the library in an era when women were publicly named by their husband’s name. Potts will cover archival research done which uncovered photographs and sketches of these women and their families. Seating is limited; email pullmandepot.events@gmail.com to reserve a seat.
Colfax Fly-in is Sept. 24 at the Port of Whitman Business Air Center
The Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast is scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Port of Whitman Business Air Center, 707 Flight Line Drive, Colfax. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Breakfast is $9 per person and will feature pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs from the Colfax Rotary Club.
There will be aircraft ranging from experimental to antique at the event as well as a civil air patrol flight simulation and a classic car show. The fly-in is organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 328 of Lewiston. Information on planned improvements to the Business Air Center will be available.