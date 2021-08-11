Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Whitman and Latah counties, according to local health agencies.
Ten of the 17 were in Whitman County, raising the total cases in the county since the pandemic started to 4,539, according to Whitman County Public Health. One new hospitalization was reported in the county, raising the total to 136 since the pandemic began. Deaths remained unchanged at 52.
The seven new cases in Latah County pushed the total to 3,321, including 3,147 confirmed and 174 probable cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Of the 3,321, 3,205 people have recovered from the virus, 103 are open and 13 people have died.
The seven cases from Tuesday include one boy aged 13-17, two people 18-29, one man in his 40s, two people in their 50s and one man in his 80s.
Gritman Medical Center spokesperson Brad Gary said in a text message that requests to be tested at Gritman’s COVID-19 testing lab have increased over the past few weeks. Requests generally mirror public health trends with demand fluctuating depending on the day.
He said Gritman continues to evaluate its testing site hours and make adjustments as necessary to support community demand.
Gritman drive-through testing, which is in the empty gravel parking lot on Jackson Street south of the Gritman campus, is 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and requires a physician’s order.