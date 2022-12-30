53 towns and 1,000 things to say

Karen Eggers holds a copy of her book, “Riding with Miss Joyce,” while posing for a portrait at One World Cafe in Moscow. Joyce Wood assisted Eggers in creating a book about their travels during the pandemic.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Karen Eggers’ new book is only sold at a few locations, but it has still managed to get her some fans who ask for an autograph at the local coffee shop — sometimes when she’s forgotten a pen.

Eggers, of Bovill, is an up-and-coming author after publishing her first book, “Riding with Miss Joyce,” a collection of adventures she and her friend Joyce Wood took while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eggers and Wood would drive to small towns within a three-hour radius of Bovill, taking note of what made cities unique and special.

It all started when Eggers and Wood caught a case of cabin fever during the pandemic. Eggers considers herself an extrovert, and having to isolate was “killing her.” The two needed something to do, within COVID-19 restrictions, and started going on trips to nearby towns. It wasn’t until Wood joked she was going to write a book that Eggers got the idea to document their adventures.

