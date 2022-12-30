53 towns and 1,000 things to say

Karen Eggers’ new book is only sold at a few locations, but it has still managed to get her some fans who ask for an autograph at the local coffee shop — sometimes when she’s forgotten a pen.
Eggers, of Bovill, is an up-and-coming author after publishing her first book, “Riding with Miss Joyce,” a collection of adventures she and her friend Joyce Wood took while isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eggers and Wood would drive to small towns within a three-hour radius of Bovill, taking note of what made cities unique and special.
It all started when Eggers and Wood caught a case of cabin fever during the pandemic. Eggers considers herself an extrovert, and having to isolate was “killing her.” The two needed something to do, within COVID-19 restrictions, and started going on trips to nearby towns. It wasn’t until Wood joked she was going to write a book that Eggers got the idea to document their adventures.
The two visited 53 towns and started their adventure by praying and blessing the town. They would comb street to street, looking at businesses, city structure, restaurants and building upkeep. Wood said Eggers would always visit churches and was on the lookout for clam chowder at local eateries.
“People driving through these small towns could think they’re a dump and that they need a lot of work,” Eggers said. “But it’s the little things that are important, that make them unique. They’re all distinct and they’re all different.”
Eggers said the Idaho town with the best business district was Cottonwood. She said it was laid out nicely and there were a nice array of businesses to visit. The town with the best downtown was Moscow, and Eggers said she loved Main Street and the fact it looked and felt like a college town. The restaurant deemed to have the best clam chowder and soup was the Best Western Seasons Public House in Moscow.
In a way, Wood said their trips saved Eggers. She said the COVID-19 quarantine was hard on everyone, but especially older folk, and caretakers would find that COVID-19 took people’s lives, but a failure to thrive would take more. Eggers said their trips gave her more purpose and meaning to life, and it was good work she could look forward to.
“Riding with Miss Joyce” is Eggers’ first book, she said she had always loved writing but never expected to publish a book. Eggers is an Idahoan, and has been for 80 years. She was born and raised in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick. Being a music teacher in the Bovill School District, Eggers said creating concert programs is what got her into writing.
Wood is a longtime friend of Eggers — they met in the ’60s when she joined the youth group Egger’s was leading. Eggers said Wood is her inspiration and keeps her young.
Eggers is onto her next project, working on her autobiography about her upbringing in Northern Idaho. She said writing an autobiography sounds easier than it is, but she is excited to give her grandchildren an insight into her life.
“Riding with Miss Joyce” can only be found at select stores in Bovill, Deary and Troy. To grab a copy of her book, visit the Elk Saloon or Camas Prairie Winery in Bovill, White Pine Foods in Deary and the Beauty Shop in Troy.