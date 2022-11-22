Washington State University faculty member Nancy Swanger admits to being skeptical when an executive identified a connection between hospitality and senior living.

“When I thought of senior living, what flashed into my mind was (a) nursing home, right?” said Swanger, an associate professor in the School of Hospitality Business Management at the Carson College of Business.

The reality, she learned, is much different. A number of senior communities have amenities like wood shops and art studios that are complemented with activities such as excursions to tourist destinations.

