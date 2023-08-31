CLARKSTON — Well-wishers numbering more than 100 showed up at the Clarkston High School Auditorium on Wednesday night to see two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley journalists in a fundraiser that was billed as their final broadcast.

Former KLEW news anchor and news director Anna Velasquez and former KLEW weather forecaster Keith Havens spent one hour on stage. They spoofed news and answered audience questions about three months after their departure from the station.

The two were a staple of the last nightly television news program based in Lewiston before it was moved from KLEW to KBOI in Boise in June. KLEW and KBOI are both Sinclair Broadcasting CBS affiliates.

