The gardening community on the Palouse appears to be much bigger than Whitman County Library branch managers anticipated, gathering a large support in newly offered planting programs.

The Whitman County Library is kicking off sowing season early by providing gardening programs at different branches. As the end of winter approaches, libraries will offer a space to local green thumbs to prepare for spring harvests. Catch the Tekoa Library’s first meeting of Garden Group Start-Up at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, and the Endicott Library’s second meeting Gardening Planning 101 at 10 a.m. Saturday. Seed libraries also are planned to open at different branches throughout the year.

Endicott Branch Manager Nanci Selk created a gardening program in January as a way to encourage participation in the community garden at the library. It was originally supposed to be a one-time event, but she soon discovered the Palouse was full of growers.

