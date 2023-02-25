The University of Idaho Library has been producing digital scholarship projects for many years. These projects take many forms, and as the internet has evolved, the forms of these projects have evolved as well, necessitating, in a very meta but nonmetaverse way, the need to develop skills to preserve digital scholarship as well.

In the early days of the internet, much of the scholarship done online involved collecting links and resources and interpreting the content available for other users. The University of Idaho Library’s former Head of Special Collections and Archives Terry Abraham was truly a pioneer in this regard. Starting in the early 1990s, Abraham spent more than 20 years at the library writing about his wide variety of interests and keeping track of online archival resources.

My colleagues and I at the library have endeavored to preserve this work and keep it accessible via our Terry Abraham Web Archive(lib.uidaho.edu/special-collections/t-abraham) for two reasons: 1. His work provides valuable perspective and context on the rise of digital archival scholarship and 2. The sites he built, particularly his project, Repositories of Primary Sources, continue to be some of the most visited of our websites.

