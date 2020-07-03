June 26
I am proud to serve as the Mayor of Moscow, a culturally diverse and welcoming community. I am also proud to be a citizen of the State of Idaho and the United States. The constitutional guarantees of free speech, assembly, and exercise of one’s religion are precious to me, as they should be to all Americans. Although I may disagree with another’s views, I steadfastly support that person’s right to think differently than I do.
Recently New St. Andrew’s College posted a student recruitment video entitled “Boys will be boys,” which conveys a message of intolerance to anyone who does not fit traditional male-female gender identities. The video was filmed with the City of Moscow downtown restroom as the prominent background. Neither the video nor the message it conveys reflects the City’s position on inclusiveness; rather, the City’s stance on fundamental individual rights is quite the opposite of NSA’s message.
Moscow has a long history of inclusiveness and tolerance for the beliefs of others. I could recite a long list of proclamations, resolutions, and ordinances issued by our mayors and council members for the past 30 years. These documents, which establish public policy, all promote inclusiveness, acceptance of cultural and social diversity, anti-hate, anti-racism, and a welcoming and civil environment for all people.
On February 3, 2004, the City Council adopted a Resolution in which the City recognized its “responsibility to help create and maintain a civil, open and egalitarian environment in our community in which all citizens are aware of and respect the rights and human dignity of all citizens.” That Resolution led to the creation of the City’s Human Rights Commission three months later, on May 3, 2004. Most recently, I signed a Fair Housing Proclamation on April 6, 2020, which states that “equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or sexual orientation and/or gender identity/expression is a fundamental goal of our city.” The City’s position has been clear and steadfast on this issue; we promote everyone’s fundamental rights AND all cultural and social differences, and there has been no retreat from that position.
In Moscow, we are a community of acceptance and inclusiveness for all. Our public policies support this philosophy, and we openly promote our community’s social and cultural diversity as a wonderful and invaluable asset.
Again, I support other’s rights to their personal views. However, when those opinions run counter our City’s long-standing policies to promote the fundamental rights of our citizens and acceptance and celebration of our cultural and social differences, I am compelled to speak out against those views. In this instance, I feel compelled to let our citizens and visitors know that NSA’s “Boys will be boys,” recruitment message does not reflect the position of the City of Moscow, nor that of the Mayor’s office.
Bill Lambert
Mayor