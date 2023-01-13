It’s a new day in journalism, especially for small community newspapers like your Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

We are relying more on relationships in the Northwest journalism community to ensure we continue to provide the quality reporting needed to meet our readers’ needs. And that’s a good thing.

As you may have read in Sunday’s edition, longtime Idaho political and Statehouse reporter William L. “Bill” Spence has filed his final story as a full-time journalist. After 13 years with us, Spence has retired and is looking to enjoy sunny skies from places far and wide. He has vowed, after getting some rest, to submit stories on occasion, though they will likely be more about his travels and less about Idaho politics.

