It’s not just a production — the Pullman Civic Theatre will host a dinner and a show this weekend featuring a University of Idaho alum’s first official adaption of the Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic.

The community theater is back with their annual Christmas show, putting on the adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” as a dinner theater production. The rendition, produced by Palouse residents, will be presented in the Gladish View Room at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open an hour before the show and dinner will be served 30 minutes before the play begins. Friday and Saturday patrons will be served a BBQ meal and Sunday will feature an Italian pasta bar; vegetarian options will be available throughout the production.

Brandon Cross, one of two directors of the play, said they hold a Christmas show each year for families to be able to get kids and “budding thespians” into the theater.

