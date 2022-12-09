It’s not just a production — the Pullman Civic Theatre will host a dinner and a show this weekend featuring a University of Idaho alum’s first official adaption of the Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic.
The community theater is back with their annual Christmas show, putting on the adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” as a dinner theater production. The rendition, produced by Palouse residents, will be presented in the Gladish View Room at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open an hour before the show and dinner will be served 30 minutes before the play begins. Friday and Saturday patrons will be served a BBQ meal and Sunday will feature an Italian pasta bar; vegetarian options will be available throughout the production.
Brandon Cross, one of two directors of the play, said they hold a Christmas show each year for families to be able to get kids and “budding thespians” into the theater.
“We’re showing the next generation what theater is about,” Cross said. “This production alone gives them a good story to tell and fill some of that early Christmas desire.”
“A Christmas Carol” is about as perfect of a Christmas show there can be, Cross said. The play is a Charles Dickens classic, which has been around for so long there are many iterations of the story. He added that though there are many versions, the moral is consistent throughout productions, and this adaptation stands out among many varieties.
Sam Opdahl, writer of the show, has written plays before but has never adapted a production. She said this is her first official adaptation, and tried to stay close to Dickens’ work while adding a personal touch to the story.
Opdahl got her start at University of Idaho when she studied theater and graduated in 2017. The year she graduated, she began working at the Pullman Civic Theatre and became the costume director.
While writing the adaptation, Opdahl wanted to stay true to the material to make it recognizable, but also highlight characters’ roles that may have been overlooked. A change in the script, she said, was giving the character Belle a more prominent role. In other versions, Opdahl noticed Belle’s conversation with Scrooge was cut down, and she wanted to give her a fuller moment explaining why she’s leaving and what Scrooge has become.
“I wanted to give this female character a more prominent role and highlight women’s voices in this play, especially because she has a significant part in the story,” Opdahl said.
Opdahl said Pullman has two great theaters that do beautiful work, and it’s important to support the work that goes into productions. And, the Pullman Civic Theatre tries to put on shows that portray an array of perspectives, she added.
“Theater is such a great way to connect with humanity, in general,” Opdahl said. “You’re connecting with perspectives you might not have in day-to-day life. It’s a great way to be exposed to storytelling and different situations that relate to modern-day issues.”
This family-friendly rendition has many themes seen in life that are shown in a gentle way, Opdahl said.
“ ‘A Christmas Carol’ is all about recognizing the people around you, their struggles and being kind,” Opdahl said. “People can get stuck in their own experiences and forget others around them are experiencing something entirely different. It’s important — not just during Christmas, but all year round — to be kind to one another.”
To learn more about the Pullman Civic Theatre or to purchase tickets for “A Christmas Carol,” visit its website at Pullmancivictheatre.org. To learn more about the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, visit rtoptheatre.org.