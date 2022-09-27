The Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool opened in 1972 with a loan for $1,000 and a classroom with concrete floors.

Founder Dorothy Schnaible was ready to turn the building provided by her church into a place of learning by gathering advice from experts in childhood education and keeping the school affordable.

She was born in Leland, Idaho, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in music, German and history from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. She later attended Union Theological Seminary before embarking on a 21-year mission in India.

Recommended for you