A school funding X factor: the wording

Critchfield

After the 2023 legislative session, one of the most pressing issues on school leaders’ minds isn’t a new law.

Instead, it’s a school policy issue all but absent from the session’s debates, votes, and vetoes — that of whether school funding should be based on student attendance or enrollment.

What seems like a wonkish bit of policy actually has a major impact on schools because it determines how much funding they get from the state.

