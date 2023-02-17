A Washington State University Ph.D. student and entrepreneur always dreamed of being a pageant queen, but didn’t know it would one day become a reality.

Ashley Wells was named Miss Black Washington USA 2023, adding to her robust and ever-growing list of achievements. Holding two master’s degrees in creative writing and American studies, and co-founder of the nonprofit The Prosp(a)rity Project, the 26-year-old is full of drive.

But this isn’t a stopping point for Wells. In fact, it’s just the beginning.