The University of Idaho is facing backlash from employees after a memorandum from its General Counsel sent to staff Sept. 23 directed them to avoid language that could be seen as counseling in favor of, referring for or promoting abortion as a response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

The memo also advised employees to not counsel on or provide birth control based on a 1972 statute that bars anyone except licensed physicians from “advertising medicines or other means for preventing conception or facilitating miscarriage or abortion.” The memo specifies that employees can provide condoms for the purposes of preventing STDs, but not as birth control.

The Vandal Health Clinic, which provides birth control through clinicians contracted from Gritman Medical Center, will not change its services as a result of the memo, according to a statement from Gritman.

