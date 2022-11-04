Advocate: Dams crucial to meeting region’s clean energy goals

Hydropower, including the four lower Snake River dams, will play a critical role in meeting the region’s clean energy goals and maintaining a safe and reliable supply of electricity.

That is the message Kurt Miller, director of the Northwest River Partners, delivered to a friendly audience Thursday at a luncheon talk sponsored by the ports of Lewiston, Clarkston and Whitman County. The nonprofit advocacy organization represents community-owned utilities such as Clearwater Power and Asotin County Public Utility District that get much of their electricity from the Bonneville Power Administration and federal dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers.

The group is an active participant in the regionwide discussion about the best way to recover Snake and Columbia river salmon and steelhead populations, and frequently serves as a counter-voice to those who advocate for breaching the four federal dams on the Snake River between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities in central Washington.

