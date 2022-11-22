Whitman County’s Aging and Long Term Care Planning and Management Council is seeking two new members to help represent needs for local elderly and disabled communities.

The volunteer positions are currently filled by Sheila O’Rourke and Nancy Gillard, who will reach the end of their second three-year terms in January.

The most important qualification for any volunteer, O’Rourke said, is a heart for community care.

