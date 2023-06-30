AgTech OS has announced it will be taking another shot at building a biodiesel facility, placing the plant outside city limits on the roadside of Washington State Route 270.

Ernest Spicer, AgTech OS CEO, held a news conference Thursday afternoon touching on the company’s proposed biodiesel plant plans, as well as addressing community concerns.

The agriculture technology company plans to buy around 200 acres from Sand Road Land Company, a local business entity, on the corner of Washington State Route 270 and Pullman Airport Road. The location is behind Floyd’s Cannabis Co., between the cities of Moscow and Pullman. Spicer said the company has not bought the land yet, but plans to purchase it in the near future.

