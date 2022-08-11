Years of planning and $82 million in fundraising led to Wednesday’s event at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, where the airport held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new terminal.

The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one, said Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Johnson, who is the chairperson of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board, thanked the partners and stakeholders involved in making the project a reality.

