The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport recently received the federal grant money that will help it add Denver flights to its schedule.
Airport Director Tony Bean confirmed the airport has received the Small Community Air Service Development Grant money that includes $780,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Daily News reported in February that the airport had been selected to receive the grant.
The money would provide a revenue guarantee for an air carrier to start offering flights to Denver at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
“We’re in active discussions with air carriers,” Bean said.
The airport currently offers flights to Seattle via Alaska Airlines, but it does not offer flights east.
Bean said flyers would have access to 32 additional markets served through Denver, including the East Coast, that are not served through flights to Seattle.
It is unclear when the airport could start offering flights to Denver, especially as the industry changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Bean said the revenue guarantee gives the airport a better opportunity to “see service early.”