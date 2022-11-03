An old house built more than a century ago by a Moscow homesteading family has undergone a fresh new transformation.

For their efforts, current owners Brian and Morgan Points will receive an award from the City of Moscow tonight to celebrate the remodel of their Almon Street home.

The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission will present the Points with an Orchid Award, given annually to recognize examples of historic preservation in the community. The other Orchid Award winners this year include the American Legion cabin, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, homeowners John Burns and Aubrey Johnson, and Boise architect Danielle Weaver.

Tags

Recommended for you