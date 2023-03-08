For about two hours on Tuesday, the Moscow Public Library had an open discussion about death from community members across the Palouse.

Amber Ziegler led the first “Death Cafe” and said she had attended one or two in Pullman before the pandemic. The group met inside the juvenile section, the largest sitting area in the library. There was coffee, tea and sweet treats available for attendees.

This is Ziegler’s first program since she is a circulation assistant and programming is not generally part of her job. She partnered with Rebecca Rivapalacio, the adult services manager, to put on the cafe.

