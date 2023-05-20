A team of University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Washington State University veterinary students will join a research team to study how wildfire smoke affects dairy cows and other animals.

The research will be funded by a four-year, $771,596 National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and builds upon a prior project that found milk production dropped significantly following an especially smoky period of the summer of 2020.

In addition to analyzing physiological changes among groups of cows exposed to natural smoke, the study will compare measures of health between a control group of cows breathing clean air and a group of cows kept in smoke chambers, where they’ll be exposed to particulates. The aim of the smoke chamber research is to confirm whether smoke exposure is truly a cause of lost productivity and deteriorating health.