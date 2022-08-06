Aspen Heights’ launch shelved

Aspen Heights Pullman has pushed residents’ original move-in date to October because of construction delays.
Contracts with residents stated their original move-in date was Aug. 13; a revised move-in date once construction is complete has not been released.
The property management company is new to Pullman, and construction started on the complex in August 2021. Aspen Heights would provide 752 beds in their units, according to past Daily News reporting.
Residents at Aspen Heights were notified about this delay Aug. 4. They are unable to cancel their lease and were instead presented with two options, which they must choose between before Monday. According to a letter sent to the residents via email, their options include receiving a $1,000 credit on their resident ledger and be responsible for finding living arrangements; or partner with The Ruckus, a local student community in Pullman, and receive a $300 credit on their resident ledger.
Although residents will not be able to move into their apartments, they will still be required to pay rent to Aspen Heights during this delay.
Damien Sarrazolla, a resident at Aspen Heights, is a senior at WSU who has lived in off-campus housing before. Years prior, he lived in The Ruckus and was anticipating moving into Aspen Heights in August.
Sarrazolla said he will most likely pick the first option, receiving a $1,000 credit on his resident ledger. Sarrazolla’s rent at the complex is $739, and he said this ledger will only be able to cover one and a half month’s of rent.
“Outraged and livid” is the way Sarrazolla said he feels about this situation. A week before being notified, the company reached out to Sarrazolla to confirm his move in date on Aug. 13. Sarrazolla went to the management’s office to ask what’s causing the delay and they didn’t have a clear answer. People in the office told Sarrazolla they had no idea what was causing the delays.
“They’ve not been really transparent with us,” Sarrazolla said.
Over the summer, Sarrazolla rented a storage unit in Pullman to store his items through August and cannot afford to store his things for the next few months. He is currently trying to find off-campus housing options, but Sarrazolla has not yet found lodging in Pullman.
Sarrazolla works part-time and is a full-time student with an 18-credit course load for the fall 2022 semester. He said he will be able to afford rent at Aspen Heights during this delay.
Washington State University is aware of the situation at Aspen Heights and are actively engaging with the local management team to help find solutions to ensure students are cared for, Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications at WSU, stated in an email.
Weiler added that students who have an interest in living in on-campus housing are encouraged to email housing@wsu.edu.
Aspen Heights was contacted by the Daily News but did not respond or comment on this issue.