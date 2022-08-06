Aspen Heights’ launch shelved

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News<text>Aspen Heights, a new student housing development, undergoes construction Friday afternoon on Cottonwood Lane in Pullman.</text>

 Zach WIlkinson/Daily News

Aspen Heights Pullman has pushed residents’ original move-in date to October because of construction delays.

Contracts with residents stated their original move-in date was Aug. 13; a revised move-in date once construction is complete has not been released.

The property management company is new to Pullman, and construction started on the complex in August 2021. Aspen Heights would provide 752 beds in their units, according to past Daily News reporting.

