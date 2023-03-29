An attorney who oversaw issuing a January opinion that affirmed the legality of a health department grant program at the center of an audit and investigation by the attorney general has resigned.

Division Chief Chelsea Kidney, an attorney general’s office employee who worked with the health department, resigned March 24. After her resignation, a phone that the attorney was issued by the office was reset to factory settings, Associate Attorney General Mitch Toryanski said in a statement, which went against the office’s instructions to preserve its data. A spokesperson from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is standard procedure and the records were retained.

A March 27 court filing from Lincoln Wilson, chief of the civil and constitutional defense division in the attorney general’s office, said that he instructed a deputy attorney general to ensure no data was removed from the phone.

Recommended for you