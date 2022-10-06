Author: All groups being ‘tested for tolerance’

Ijeoma Oluo

In June 2020, Ijeoma Oluo was told her book, “So You Want to Talk About Race” was the No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Most authors would be excited, but Oluo was livid.

The reality of being a woman of color has come with undeniable difficulty, especially when she sees her people are being murdered all over the country.

Recommended for you