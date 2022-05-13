Agriculture officials in Washington and Idaho are continuing to urge bird producers to be on the lookout for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.
Washington flock owners were alerted Thursday to two more detections of the disease in Clallam County. This makes six affected flocks in Washington state since the first confirmed detection less than a week ago.
In Idaho, seven positive cases in five southern counties have been confirmed since April 15.
Washington state veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hypervigilant in ensuring there is no farm-to-farm transfer of the virus from infected flocks and eliminate exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds as much as possible.
“With so many suspicious cases in domestic flocks and wild birds pending investigation, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to avoid exposing your flock to wild waterfowl, shorebirds, and other domestic flocks,” said Dr. Amber Itle, state veterinarian.
The two most recent cases of HPAI were in noncommercial backyard flocks in Clallam County and were confirmed Wednesday. Flock owners contacted the state agriculture department’s sick bird hotline to report an unusual number of sudden deaths in their flocks as well as other sick birds.
The two flocks were unrelated, with one flock of a dozen geese and the other of 10 chickens. The state veterinarian quarantined both premises and the birds that have not already succumbed to the virus will be euthanized. Both flocks reported that their birds had direct contact with wild waterfowl.
Itle said one step flock owners should continue to take is preventing contact between their flocks and wild birds by eliminating access to ponds or standing water on their property and keeping different domestic species like ducks and geese penned separately from chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl and peacocks. Flock owners should also limit access to their farms, not lend or share farm tools or equipment, and not share or sell eggs from backyard flocks. While eating cooked eggs does not pose a health risk, transferring eggs off-farm could also transfer the virus.
“Now is the time to be extra disciplined, even if it seems extreme,” Itle said. “If flock owners could remain diligent for just a few weeks until the waterfowl complete their migration north, we should be able to get through the worst of it with lower impact.”
There is no immediate public health concern because of the avian influenza virus detection. As always, the meat from both wild game birds and domestic poultry should be properly cooked, officials said.
Anyone wishing to report unusual deaths, multiple deaths or illness among domestic birds to the Washington State Department of Agriculture may call 800-606-3056. Reporting of dead or sick wild birds using the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s is available at bit.ly/3N8dzth.
In Idaho, inquiries can be directed to idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/wildlife-health or by calling 208-332-8540.