Following a semester of extracurricular activities through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, high school juniors participating in the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program visited the University of Idaho’s campus to tour campus labs, learn from faculty and build air-powered rockets. The event invites ISAS students to learn more about fields related to science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM. It is one of three similar summer capstone events in the state. … Various agencies are monitoring flooding areas because of high amounts of precipitation that fell in the region in recent days. Pullman was on track to surpass its daily rain total record for June 13 as of press time, recording 0.79 inches of rain in the past 24 hours by 6:15 p.m. The record for the day is 0.47 in 1912, and with rain still falling into the evening, that number would increase by the end of the day, said Miranda Cote at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
2018 Five years ago
More than 100 teachers, parents and community members packed the regular meeting of the Pullman School Board, where teachers presented a resolution of no confidence in the administration in light of recent rumors of strife in the school district. Before the opening of public comment, board member Allison Munch-Rotolo read a statement on bullying, discrimination and harassment. She urged those presenting comments to do so in a manner free of those elements. Tiffany Moler, art teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School, read the resolution on behalf of the Pullman Education Association, which includes almost every teacher in the district. Moler said 79 percent of teachers in the PEA agreed with the vote of no confidence. … Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has announced a more time-efficient flight plan for those traveling to Boise. With Alaska Airlines discontinuing its direct flight to the Idaho capital from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport on Aug. 25, Pullman airport officials say there is increased demand on existing flights from the Palouse to Boise.
2013 10 years ago
If Chris Williams looks up at the leaderboard, he will see his name alongside some pretty elite company. Luke Donald. Phil Mickelson. Adam Scott. And right there, alongside the most famous golfers in the world, is the Moscow native and former University of Washington standout. Though darkness halted his play after just 10 holes, his score of 1-under had him in a tie for seventh place. … Moscow Planning and Zoning commissioners signed off on a draft ordinance expected to promote local food production by widening agricultural rights throughout the city. Through its practice of exclusionary zoning, not explicitly permitting urban agricultural uses in Moscow is the same as denying it, said Community Development Director Bill Belknap. That means 91 percent of the city doesn’t allow for agricultural activity, an issue the commission has been addressing since November. If given council approval, Moscow will join other cities used to model its draft ordinance in including agricultural practices in all city zoning districts with special conditions for on-site sales and operation standards.