Back Issues: From the page of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
For the first time in recent memory, a large-scale comprehensive plan is in place for wildfire mitigation and forest health at Whitman County’s parks. Moscow-based Northwest Management Inc. created the extensive forest management plan in 2019 for Kamiak Butte, Klemgard County Park and Elberton County Park. “This is the first time anybody can recall a plan of this type has been done for the county parks,” Whitman County Parks Superintendent Dave Mahan said. Mahan said his department is going to use that information to improve the health of the parks’ forests while making them more resilient to fires. ... The Whitman County Commissioners appointed Chris Skidmore as the county’s permanent Public Health director. Skidmore has served as interim director since Troy Henderson left the post in November. “I just want to thank you guys for the opportunity to serve and I see some good things happening for the county,” Skidmore told the commissioners during their weekly meeting.
2017 Five years ago
The Lincoln Middle School science bowl team placed second in the Western Idaho Regional Middle School Science Bowl competition in Boise. While the group of 10 science scholars will not be competing in Washington, D.C., this year, they brought home a trophy to prove their prowess in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s annual competition. ... Ben Moos, who for years has had a Pac-12 school in his backyard, decided to try his luck being the new kid on the block. The Pullman High football star took center stage at the school auditorium and unzipped his jacket to reveal a grey California Golden Bears T-shirt, then slipped on a matching blue cap before signing his national letter of intent to continue his career in Berkeley, Calif. Moos, whose father, Bill, is in his seventh year as the director of athletics at Washington State, said he “went with the gut this morning,” which told him to choose Cal over Fresno State, the other finalist for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end.
2012 10 years ago
Just a couple years ago, Todd Marshall could count the number of wrestling matches he had won on one hand. How things have changed. This year, the junior from Potlatch has his eyes set on state. “I have done wrestling off and on since I was in first grade,” Marshall said. “In the first six years or so, I only won one or two matches. Winning was not a regular thing.” This season, Marshall is making winning a regular thing, posting an impressive 35-11 record. … New Washington State football coach Mike Leach announced the school’s 28-member recruiting class, which featured 13 California prospects and five junior college transfers. The class was put together in just under two months. While the excitement surrounding the Cougar football program has changed locally, the rise in anticipation has not yet trickled down to the recruits apparently, as WSU’s class ranked 12th in the Pac-12 by both Scout.com and Rivals.com — a ranking that puts them outside of the nation’s top 50 recruiting classes.