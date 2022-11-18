2021 One year ago

The Port of Whitman County and Ziply fiber announced the high-speed fiber-optic network has been completed in Tekoa. This is part of their five-city public-private partnership to provide “gig-speed” internet and phone in Whitman County, according to a news release. Tekoa is the fourth city in Whitman County to have a network launch as part of this program. ... Pullman resident Rob Larsen wanted to make sure struggling families and students staying in town over the fall break would still have the means to put together a nice Thanksgiving meal. Larsen and his friend J.R. Salo spent several hours at the Reaney Park gazebo handing out meal kits to community members, no questions asked, and accepting donations for the Washington State University Food Pantry. “It’s been a hard couple of years for everyone,” Larsen said.

