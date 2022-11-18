The Port of Whitman County and Ziply fiber announced the high-speed fiber-optic network has been completed in Tekoa. This is part of their five-city public-private partnership to provide “gig-speed” internet and phone in Whitman County, according to a news release. Tekoa is the fourth city in Whitman County to have a network launch as part of this program. ... Pullman resident Rob Larsen wanted to make sure struggling families and students staying in town over the fall break would still have the means to put together a nice Thanksgiving meal. Larsen and his friend J.R. Salo spent several hours at the Reaney Park gazebo handing out meal kits to community members, no questions asked, and accepting donations for the Washington State University Food Pantry. “It’s been a hard couple of years for everyone,” Larsen said.
Big names don’t always make the biggest impression. And lesser-known names don’t always mean they’re easy to secure. Bill Smith, director of the University of Idaho’s Martin Institute, a center dedicated to analyzing causes of war and conditions of peace internationally, spends a lot of time thinking about “impact.” In fact, it’s his favorite thing about securing speakers — well-known or not. To give students access to this critical educational component, the Institute holds an annual Borah Symposium — named after Idaho Sen. William Edgar Borah, who famously fought against adopting the Treaty of Versailles. ... Going home just isn’t an option for many international students attending college on the Palouse. To make being away from home easier, the International Program at Washington State University held its annual Thanksgiving Potluck on Tuesday in the newly built Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center. Students, international and domestic, were encouraged to bring foods representing their cultures in addition to experiencing a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
While Black Friday is a daylong event for shoppers and the traditional start to the holiday shopping season, it requires yearlong preparation for many retailers. Moscow Tri-State Outfitters store manager Jennifer Laferriere said they begin planning for the next Black Friday as soon as that year’s event has ended. She said they have a meeting to evaluate what sales and deals went over best with customers, what didn’t and what items they want to have for the following year’s sale. After the meeting, their buyers spend the rest of the year looking for the best deals. ... Family, friends, co-workers and community members gathered in Pullman to remember a man who devoted more than four decades of his life to serving the city. Retired Pullman Fire Chief Pat Wilkins died at home Friday at the age of 73. Although he spent 43 years fighting fires, his final battle was with cancer. The Potlatch native, 1956 graduate of Pullman High School and U.S. Army veteran joined the Pullman Fire Department as a reservist in 1967.