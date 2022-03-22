2021 One year ago
All people 35 and older in Latah County can immediately start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations, public health officials announced. “With an increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply and available appointments throughout our district, we are ready to move on to this next age group,” Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle said in a news release. ... Construction could start this summer on a huge residential housing development proposed just outside the Moscow city limits on West Palouse River Drive. The property, which is owned by Andrew Crapuchettes of A&E LLC, is west of the 150 acres Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories purchased last year. Scott Sumner, principal owner of SynTier Engineering, said the development, which still needs to be approved by the city, would include townhomes and single-family homes.
2017 Five years ago
Boise native and former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Karl Brooks has had a passion for caring for the environment since he was old enough to drop a fishing line into the Payette Lake, he said at the University of Idaho during his talk titled “No Surprises: EPA’s Perilous Future in the Trump/Pruitt Era.” It was this love and feeling of responsibility for the land that drove him to enter politics, as well as practice and teach environmental law. It was the same reason he responded favorably when he was tapped by former President Barack Obama to serve with the EPA. ... Latah County residents who showed up to a public hearing held by the Idaho Transportation Department were largely opposed to a proposal that would allow trucks up to 129,000 pounds on U.S. Highway 95 and sections of state Highways 3 and 8 in Latah County. The maximum reducible load has been 105,500 pounds.
2012 10 years ago
Student government representatives at the University of Idaho said they received plenty of complaints about the confusing, enclosed layout of their office in the Idaho Commons, so they looked into their reserves, found the money and fixed it. UI students, faculty and staff, in addition to members of the public, toured the newly remodeled office during an open house. ... Snowstorms in March are not unusual for the Palouse, but the combination of heavy snow and rain has led to flood warnings issued for southwestern Latah County from the National Weather Service in Spokane. “We’re still coming out of winter and heading into spring, so it’s not too strange to have rain and snow storms this time of year,” said meteorologist John Livingston.