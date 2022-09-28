2021 One year ago

The Pullman City Council unanimously approved a zone change for nearly 4 acres that would pave the way for more apartments on the south end of the city. In August, the Pullman Planning Commission recommended changing the zoning for the two parcels on Bypass Drive from general commercial to R4 high-density, multifamily residential. The parcels are located south of Pullman Regional Hospital. Upon receiving the development application, Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz said the city would require the developer to widen the road as needed. ... Health care workers are worn out and resources are strained, but local physicians promised the public the Pullman medical community is working hard to make sure everyone gets the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The physicians took part in a news conference to discuss the state of Pullman’s health care resources and to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

2017 Five years ago

