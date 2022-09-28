The Pullman City Council unanimously approved a zone change for nearly 4 acres that would pave the way for more apartments on the south end of the city. In August, the Pullman Planning Commission recommended changing the zoning for the two parcels on Bypass Drive from general commercial to R4 high-density, multifamily residential. The parcels are located south of Pullman Regional Hospital. Upon receiving the development application, Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz said the city would require the developer to widen the road as needed. ... Health care workers are worn out and resources are strained, but local physicians promised the public the Pullman medical community is working hard to make sure everyone gets the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The physicians took part in a news conference to discuss the state of Pullman’s health care resources and to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Russell Elementary School in Moscow is one of 342 schools to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2017 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to a U.S. Department of Education news release. All schools are honored in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. Russell was recognized under the “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category, which means the school is among Idaho’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. ... Cole Brusven, a senior at Logos High School, is one of the recipients of the newly established Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship. The scholarship was announced at the Idaho Governor’s Cup event Sept. 7-9 in Sun Valley by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, his wife Lori Otter and the Governor’s Cup board of directors. The scholarship is named for former Governor Cecil D. Andrus as a way to celebrate his passion and support for education and Idaho students.
Janet Lorang has a lot of history under her roof, and shared it once again during the second annual White Spring Ranch Harvest Festival in Genesee. Designated an Idaho Century Ranch by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture in 2010, the ranch became a museum when Lorang, widow of Dan Lorang, took over the property off Borgen Road after more than 125 years of family history had passed through it. ... New friends and old gathered at Pullman’s Reaney Park on Saturday to play dress-up, get some exercise and occasionally sniff each other in greeting at the fourth annual Mutt Strutt. A fundraiser started by the Whitman County Humane Society to put a dog park in Pullman, society Vice President Susan Wang said plans are to open the two-acre facility off Bishop Boulevard next summer. That doesn’t mean dogs won’t be back again next year to strut their stuff.