2021 One year ago

Daniel Ross and Jeanne Rodriguez, of Moscow, recently made the bold decision to change both their last names to “Happy” in an effort to unify their family. The couple’s son, Elton Happy, was first given the last name when born 10 months ago. “When we talked about the idea of having kids, we thought it would be great to create a new family name,” Jeanne said. “And for nine months we mulled over this idea that we want it to mean joy.” ... More than 150 Moscow High School students left fourth-period classes to protest government inaction against climate change. The students marched from the high school about three blocks to East City Park, some carrying signs that read “We don’t have time” and “This is an emergency.” About a dozen University of Idaho students also participated. Organized by Moscow High seniors Nicole Xiao and Devon Conway, the student-led protest was part of a global walkout for climate awareness.

2017 Five years ago

