Daniel Ross and Jeanne Rodriguez, of Moscow, recently made the bold decision to change both their last names to “Happy” in an effort to unify their family. The couple’s son, Elton Happy, was first given the last name when born 10 months ago. “When we talked about the idea of having kids, we thought it would be great to create a new family name,” Jeanne said. “And for nine months we mulled over this idea that we want it to mean joy.” ... More than 150 Moscow High School students left fourth-period classes to protest government inaction against climate change. The students marched from the high school about three blocks to East City Park, some carrying signs that read “We don’t have time” and “This is an emergency.” About a dozen University of Idaho students also participated. Organized by Moscow High seniors Nicole Xiao and Devon Conway, the student-led protest was part of a global walkout for climate awareness.
Whether teaching, managing or attending school, education has engulfed Don Cox’s life. Cox, has served as a school guidance counselor, vice principal, principal, assistant superintendent, superintendent and teacher throughout Washington. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Whitworth University in Spokane and a master’s and doctoral degree at Washington State University. Now, Cox is retired in Colfax, where he has lived since 1990 with his wife of 54 years. ... Washington State University received two gifts totalling $1.5 million this week from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer and the employee owners of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. WSU’s power engineering program will establish the Edmund O. Schweitzer III chair in power apparatus and systems in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture because of the gifts.
Investigations into causes of death were conducted at Colfax High School on Thursday afternoon — theoretic deaths, anyway. Sophomores, juniors and seniors at CHS are taking a course called Principles of Biomedicine this year, the first course of its kind at the school. The course is part of a national effort called Project Lead the Way, which offers science, math, engineering and technology courses to middle and high schools across the country. Brian Long, who teaches the course, in addition to five other vocational classes, said the idea to bring the course to CHS came from Superintendent Michael Morgan.