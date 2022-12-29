John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, has died. He was 85. Madden gained fame in a decadelong stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games. ... The Moscow High girls basketball team came out searing in the first quarter of an Avista Holiday Tournament game, but then turned as cold as the recent weather. Richland rallied from a nine-point first-quarter deficit and beat Moscow 41-31 at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center. Moscow exploded out to a 10-1 first-quarter lead, led by senior guard Angela Lassen, who tallied eight points in the spurt
For the past two months, Inland Oasis has been inviting LGBTQ residents and their friends, families and allies to the 1912 Center in Moscow for a once-a-month gathering of a new group called Rainbow Families. Inland Oasis President Hannah Krauss said the group is a welcoming place for everyone, regardless of how they identify. She said while the Palouse is more liberal than other places, it is not always easy for people to be themselves, so she hopes Rainbow Families satisfies that need. ... The University of Idaho’s Strategic Enrollment Management Division will unveil a new application, VandalStar, to a select number of UI faculty and staff this spring before a university-wide roll-out in the fall, according to a news release from the UI. A web-based advising tool, VandalStar is meant to act as a central information hub for students to schedule appointments with advisers and track their education progress at the UI.
Two Moscow commissions have started talking about whether to urge the Moscow City Council to enact an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation or gender identity. If the City Council takes action to do so, Moscow would be the third city in the state to establish these protections. “I expect us to address this when it comes up, and hopefully we’ll be supportive of the concept,” said City Councilor Tom Lamar, liaison to the city’s Human Rights Commission.