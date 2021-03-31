2020 One year ago today
An earthquake centered near Idaho’s mountain town of Stanley rolled across the Palouse, causing lamps to swing, cabinets to wobble and nerves to rattle but resulted in no significant damage in the region, according to Moscow and Pullman officials. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 6.5 quake. The Palouse rolled for about 15 seconds. The quake’s epicenter was about 80 miles northeast of Boise. A Latah County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said the dispatch center received no reports of injuries or damaged structures. … The University of Idaho and Gritman Medical Center have announced a former dormitory has been prepared to house local cases of COVID-19, should the demand for care and isolation exceed the hospital’s capacity. Located on the southern edge of the school’s Moscow campus, UI Communications Director Jodi Walker said Targhee Hall should be able to offer space for an additional 25 to 30 patients.
2016 Five years ago today
There was no shortage of excitement in the McDonald Elementary School multipurpose room, as dozens of children from various local schools attended the Moscow School District science fair and marveled over a multitude of experiments that perhaps had never before entered their consciousness. … The four candidates for Moscow’s next police chief spoke to what they would bring to the department and how they would maintain the relationship with the UI. The city is considering Portland Police Bureau Capt. John Brooks, Moscow Police Lt. James Fry, Lewiston Police Lt. Roger Lanier and Farmington, N.M., Deputy Chief of Police Keith McPheeters to fill retiring Chief David Duke’s post. Each candidate got a few minutes to address the audience at the Best Western Plus University Inn before working the room for about two hours.
2011 10 years ago today
About three years after wind-farm operator First Wind started researching property in Whitman County, it has reached the final step in the county before breaking ground on Naff Ridge and Steam Shovel Hill. The county has released a final Environmental Impact Statement that encompasses the company’s plans to build up to 65 turbines on 9,000 acres outside of Oakesdale to produce a maximum of 195 megawatts of energy. … Traffic was diverted on West Pullman Road after a two-vehicle rollover accident in front of the Stinker Station in Moscow. According to Moscow Police Chief David Duke, a male driver in a green Honda Accord attempted to turn east from the Stinker Station onto Pullman Road while his vision was partially obstructed by traffic stopped in the right westbound lane. The Honda was struck by a female driver in a beige Jeep Cherokee in the left westbound lane.