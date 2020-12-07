2019 One year ago today
Moscow Middle School students protested against the newly adopted TeacherEase software and the implementation of mastery-based education during a walkout in Moscow. More than 100 of the school’s approximately 560 students participated in the walkout. The group was met in the school’s parking lot by school district Superintendent Greg Bailey. … The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners will schedule a retreat soon to decide what to do next following the failure of a $29 million bond for hospital upgrades. Board President Tricia Grantham said it could meet as soon as January to discuss the options going forward, including whether to put a bond on another election ballot.
2015 Five years ago today
Thousands of pancakes were served as holiday music played by local bands of all ages filled the halls of Lincoln Middle School in Pullman. Kerry Swanson, president of the Pullman Kiwanis Club, said the turnout for this year’s Pullman Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast fundraiser was their biggest yet, estimating at least 1,000 people turned out throughout the four-hour event. … The weekend marked the 10th anniversary of Palouse Cares food and donation drive. The drive provides food to more than a dozen local food pantries and money to various organizations across Whitman and Latah counties to provide assistance to those struggling. Last year, 40,000 pounds of food were collected throughout both counties. Bev Bafus, director of the Trinity Food Pantry in Moscow said the food donated will last until at least April this year.
2010 10 years ago today
More than a month after Election Day, law enforcement continues to work on the case relating to an inflammatory political postcard about an Idaho Senate candidate sent out to potentially hundreds of Latah County residents just days before voters were to go to the polls. The postcard depicted Gresham Bouma, Republican candidate for Idaho Senate in District 6, and mentioned several other candidates. … A Colfax fire that destroyed Mitz’s Cabinets was caused by an accidental ignition of the space around a chimney in the building. Colfax Fire Chief Ralph Walter said pyrolysis caused the fire. Pyrolysis is the build-up of charcoal in an area like a chimney after years of use, Walter said. Business owner Craig Mitzimberg estimated his loss at around $350,000 worth of equipment in the fire, not to mention the building.