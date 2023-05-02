2022 One year ago

After 52 years in Moscow, Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design on Main Street is closing its doors for good. The trade school that trains cosmetologists, nail technicians and cosmetology teachers on the Palouse has been in Lisa Salisbury’s family since 1969. Its Lewiston campus closed last year. In the past five decades, Mr. Leon’s “just about employed all the employees in all the salons in Moscow and Pullman and the Lewiston area,” Salisbury said. ... University of Idaho biological engineering student Melissa Huchet says the leg exoskeleton she and four classmates created can provide walking assistance to people with multiple sclerosis, like her father. Huchet and her teammates presented the device at the UI College of Engineering’s 29th annual Engineering Design Expo in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. “The exoskeleton is something my dad could maybe benefit from in the future,” Huchet said.

2018 Five years ago

