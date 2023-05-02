After 52 years in Moscow, Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design on Main Street is closing its doors for good. The trade school that trains cosmetologists, nail technicians and cosmetology teachers on the Palouse has been in Lisa Salisbury’s family since 1969. Its Lewiston campus closed last year. In the past five decades, Mr. Leon’s “just about employed all the employees in all the salons in Moscow and Pullman and the Lewiston area,” Salisbury said. ... University of Idaho biological engineering student Melissa Huchet says the leg exoskeleton she and four classmates created can provide walking assistance to people with multiple sclerosis, like her father. Huchet and her teammates presented the device at the UI College of Engineering’s 29th annual Engineering Design Expo in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. “The exoskeleton is something my dad could maybe benefit from in the future,” Huchet said.
2018 Five years ago
Pullman’s Lincoln Middle School recently learned it was named a recipient of a $30,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation Bike and Pedestrian Safety program to provide schools with a classroom set of 30 or more bicycles and helmets and the ability to purchase a trailer to store the equipment during the winter months. Pullman School District Director of Operations Joe Thornton said the bicycles will be purchased before the next school year and they will be used to implement a safe riding curriculum at the middle school. ... Brandy and Jack Sullivan have been coming to the Moscow Renaissance Fair the past 20 years to enjoy the festivities as visitors, but the married couple will take center stage this year at East City Park. The two were nominated as royalty for the 45th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair. “This is just an amazing community event,” Jack said. “(It is) just a huge honor to be asked to be royalty.”
2013 10 years ago
Washington State University is inviting the public to tour its newest research facility. The $96 million, 118,000-square-foot building provides a new home for the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience. IPN researchers will be joined by faculty from various other departments, including psychology, bioengineering and animal sciences. IPN Chairman Steve Simasko said the building’s spacious and open design is intended to encourage interaction and collaboration among researchers, because casual conversations can spark new scientific accomplishments. ... The Troy Fire Department will be able to expand its station this summer with community support providing the agency with enough funding to receive a $50,000 grant from the Lions Club International Foundation. “That was a lot of the battle,” Fire Chief Ron Stearns said. “Things are going to fly now.” Fundraising started late last year in an effort to add to the current fire station tucked in an alley behind City Hall. Its vehicles are currently crowded in its bays — as are the volunteers who change into their gear there — and have to maneuver to get out and respond.