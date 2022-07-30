2021 One year ago

The owners of Pullman nightclub Etsi Bravo are expecting to open a new cafe and cocktail bar at Adams Mall on the Washington State University campus. Crybaby Café is the first of two businesses that Cory and Blake Preston are opening in that building. The second is a currently unnamed night club that will eventually open in the former Stubblefields space. Stubblefields closed in summer 2020. “Being on the WSU campus and wrapped up in the spirit is something we wouldn’t have been able to turn down if we had 100 other businesses,” he said. “This is really a special opportunity for us to be a part of this.” ... The Palouse Science Discovery Center in Pullman wanted to do something bold. Director Meri Joswiak said the center’s board of directors set a goal to repaint the exterior of the nonprofit’s facility on Nelson Court and incorporate artwork along the way. They had discussions with Joe Hedges, executive director of the nonprofit Pullman Arts Foundation, about working together on the project. Hedges pitched them the idea of doing a large, colorful mural to completely transform the building’s industrial white and gray walls. A team of artists led by Lee Sekaquaptewa finished that mural recently.

