The owners of Pullman nightclub Etsi Bravo are expecting to open a new cafe and cocktail bar at Adams Mall on the Washington State University campus. Crybaby Café is the first of two businesses that Cory and Blake Preston are opening in that building. The second is a currently unnamed night club that will eventually open in the former Stubblefields space. Stubblefields closed in summer 2020. “Being on the WSU campus and wrapped up in the spirit is something we wouldn’t have been able to turn down if we had 100 other businesses,” he said. “This is really a special opportunity for us to be a part of this.” ... The Palouse Science Discovery Center in Pullman wanted to do something bold. Director Meri Joswiak said the center’s board of directors set a goal to repaint the exterior of the nonprofit’s facility on Nelson Court and incorporate artwork along the way. They had discussions with Joe Hedges, executive director of the nonprofit Pullman Arts Foundation, about working together on the project. Hedges pitched them the idea of doing a large, colorful mural to completely transform the building’s industrial white and gray walls. A team of artists led by Lee Sekaquaptewa finished that mural recently.
Hundreds of muggles, wizards and witches alike joined in celebration of Harry Potter’s 37th birthday Monday afternoon at the Moscow Public Library, honoring the timeless character author J.K. Rowling created more than 20 years ago. Upon their arrival, enthusiastic fans of all ages were sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin. The attendees were then invited to create a hat and decorate their own wand.
Binders are out, supplies are ready and books are shelved — all Room 209 needs is a teacher. Moscow Middle School began its first year as a sixth- through eighth-grade school with a spike in enrollment which calls for Principal Kevin Hill and Superintendent Dale Kleinert to start the hiring process for a new sixth-grade teacher. Preparation for the new teacher has been vigilant. The seven current sixth-grade teachers have been working to make the process as seamless as possible. ... Moscow native Chris Williams shot a sizzling 6-under 66 in the second round of stroke play at the Western Amateur Championship at Exmoor Country Club on Wednesday and enters today’s final round of stroke play one shot off the lead. Williams, who was the 2011 medalist at the tournament, is one of 54 golfers that will advance to today’s final round of stroke play after the field was cut from 156 golfers.