2021 One year ago
A new Moscow High School group dedicated to combating “period poverty and stigma” recently collected more than 4,400 feminine hygiene products to be delivered to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse and Family Promise of the Palouse. Ellie Pimentel, a Moscow High junior, launched in October a MHS chapter of the youth-fueled global nonprofit, PERIOD: The Menstrual Movement, after reading about menstrual equity and issues with the tampon tax, in which tampons and other feminine hygiene products are subject to value-added tax or sales tax unlike the tax exemption status granted to other products considered basic necessities. ... Yet another Washington State football player is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Junior receiver Jamire Calvin, who has made 92 career catches, announced via Twitter he’s leaving the Cougars as a graduate transfer.
2017 Five years ago
Pete Isakson, who has spent the last 14 years as an administrator at Washington State, is returning to the University of Idaho as associate athletic director. This will be Isakson’s third stint at UI. He was the assistant director for marketing and sales for two years in the mid-1990s, then returned to the school in the late ’90s as the assistant athletic director for development, marketing and promotions. He then jumped to WSU, where he stayed until this latest move back to UI. ... The Idaho High School Activities Association and its state championships sponsor, United Dairymen of Idaho, have named five high school juniors — including Genesee High School student Courtney Burt — as the 2016-17 fall recipients of its biannual Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Awards. Interscholastic Stars receive a $2,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
2012 10 years ago
Moscow High School students Klayton Bailey and Emily Hays have some big shoes to fill when they compete at the state Poetry Out Loud contest in Boise. MHS alumnus Haley “Dizzy” Henderson won the state Poetry Out Loud competition in both 2010 and 2011, meaning the pressure is on for Bailey and Hays to represent their school for 2012. They’re already on a roll, having both won the regional competition last Friday at MHS. Their rivals were Kira Langworthy and Jacqueline Nance from Logos School in Moscow in addition to Gerry Koep and Emily Roberts from Classical Christian Academy in Post Falls. … Washington State 1B Player of the Year and three-sport Colton star Josh Straughan has exactly the type of poise and maturity a coach wants to see in his star player. However, Straughan, wearing his familiar blue Colton football jersey, was admittedly nervous as he sat at a desk and prepared to sign his letter of intent. In front of 30 or so friends, family and media members, the Wildcat senior announced he’d be accepting a full-ride scholarship to play college football for Stillman College, a Division II program in Tuscaloosa, Ala.