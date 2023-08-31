The Palouse saw its first triple-digit temperature reading of the summer and set a record in the process. The official high at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was 101, which set a record for Aug. 31, according to the National Weather Service’s website. The previous record high for the day was 100 in 1967. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high temperature of 106, which matched its record for the day, set in 1967. ... The Whitman County District Court announced it will receive funding to expand its therapeutic court services. The court’s first therapeutic court was started in the beginning of 2022 and designed to help low-level, nonviolent offenders who have a substance abuse disorder or mental health disorders. The program provides a therapeutic approach in place of the probation model, lasting one to two years. “We are excited for the opportunity to expand and enhance our therapeutic services,” Judge John Hart stated in a news release.
2018 Five years ago
When Ken Anderson was run over by a city bus in 2011, doctors wanted to amputate his legs and it was unclear if he would ever walk again. Seven years later, he can be found playing racquetball every day on the Washington State University campus. “The doctors told me when I was discharged that I would probably be using a walker for the rest of my life — if I was lucky, I would actually be able to walk with a cane,” Anderson said. “I don’t think any of my surgeons in their wildest dreams thought I would be able to resume the level of activity that I’m able to do now ... I don’t even really have a limp.” ... A Moscow park may be getting a new official name — even if it is a name that many residents have been calling the spot for years. Ginny Saunders is a fifth-grader at Lena Whitmore Elementary School who lives across the street from the park, East Gate Park, at 1200 Kamiaken Street, at the corner of Park Drive and Kamiaken on the east side of town. She wrote a letter to the city requesting the park’s name be changed to Triangle Park to eliminate confusion. She said some people refer to the grassy triangular as East Gate Park but most people already call it Triangle Park.
2013 10 years ago
The Association of Fire Ecology recently awarded University of Idaho’s wildland fire ecology and management program national academic certification. UI’s program is one of the first fire degree programs to receive national certification. The fast-growing program now enrolls about 100 undergraduate students from around the country. ... Qin Zhang, professor and director of the Center for Precision and Automated Agricultural Systems at Washington State University, is one of 13 fellows recently named to the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers for 2013. He is among 2 percent of active members who achieve fellow status.