2022 One year ago

Wingers in Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace closed earlier this month after nearly 24 years of operation, but the retiring owner hopes someone will revive it in the same location. Wes Hassard first brought the franchise restaurant to Moscow in August 1998. It was located near Eastside Marketplace and later moved to the lot in front of the Palouse Mall in 2005. Years later, it moved back to the Eastside Marketplace location, where it operated until Jan.12. ... The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously upheld a new legislative district plan, rejecting four lawsuits that said it was unconstitutional. Former Moscow Sen. Dan Schmidt, one of six members of the Citizens Commission for Reapportionment that approved the redistricting plan, said he felt “a great sense of relief and pride” following the ruling. “I thought we did a really good job,” he said. The Supreme Court agreed.

2018 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you