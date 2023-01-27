Wingers in Moscow’s Eastside Marketplace closed earlier this month after nearly 24 years of operation, but the retiring owner hopes someone will revive it in the same location. Wes Hassard first brought the franchise restaurant to Moscow in August 1998. It was located near Eastside Marketplace and later moved to the lot in front of the Palouse Mall in 2005. Years later, it moved back to the Eastside Marketplace location, where it operated until Jan.12. ... The Idaho Supreme Court unanimously upheld a new legislative district plan, rejecting four lawsuits that said it was unconstitutional. Former Moscow Sen. Dan Schmidt, one of six members of the Citizens Commission for Reapportionment that approved the redistricting plan, said he felt “a great sense of relief and pride” following the ruling. “I thought we did a really good job,” he said. The Supreme Court agreed.
It would be difficult to mistake the gathering in Moscow’s 1912 Center for anything other than a celebration of Scottish culture. The Great Room of the historic building was filled to the rafters with tartan plaids, high socks and the distinctive keen of the Scottish bagpipe. The Border Highlanders host the event every year to honor the birthday of the Hibernian poet Robert Burns, a Scottish national treasure. ... The International Ballroom of the Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus was filled wall to wall as students and community members alike celebrated and shared their cultures. The UI celebrated its 20th annual Cruise the World event, featuring music, art and, most importantly, food from at least 30 different countries including Denmark, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. International Programs Director Mary Ellen Brewick said Cruise the World owes its inception to retired faculty member JoAnn Trail, who worked tirelessly on behalf of the International Programs Office.
It was a cold reception for anglers at Spring Valley Reservoir during the University of Idaho Recreation Student Organization’s 13th annual ice fishing derby, where participants aimed to win prizes and bragging rights by bringing in the biggest catch. For one of RSO’s largest fundraisers, members were out early drilling holes for competitors in the thick ice over the reservoir. A $3 buy-in gave anglers the opportunity to measure their fish in an attempt to win various prizes, including trophies made by students in Genesee High School’s metal shop. ... The interest in and desire for more local food products was apparent at the Palouse-Clearwater Food Summit 2.0. The question for many members of the local food industry in attendance — and even those hosting the event — was how to move forward and how to find the best way to do so. Michael Gleixner, kitchen manager at The Breakfast Club in Moscow, and Nikki Woodland, co-owner and chef of Nectar and Bloom restaurants in Moscow, both agreed they want to use as much local product as possible. The problem, they said, is customers do not always want to pay for it.