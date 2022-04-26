2021 One year ago
Crews have started excavation on Moscow land where a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing plant will be constructed for the region’s largest private employer. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ project on the south side of Moscow is expected to take about a year and a half to complete, said Jana Schultheis, SEL’s vice president of property in Pullman. “If everything goes according to plan, we’ll be in full production, basically finished with a certificate of occupancy at the end of 2022,” she said.. ... The house that was built and owned by the first man to settle in Colfax has stood for 135 years, but now needs help from the community to ensure it continues to be a link to the city’s long history. The Whitman County Historical Society is working with contractors and trying to raise funds from private donors to restore the historic Perkins House.
2017 Five years ago
Weekday evenings for University of Idaho doctoral students may include any number of activities. There is studying to be done, research to delve into, or just maybe a film to see or a cool, refreshing beverage to enjoy. Not so for student Husam Samkari, who can be found — as during the day — in a classroom at the Janssen Engineering Building on the UI campus. Samkari is a volunteer instructor for a first-of-its-kind class combining Arabic language and culture. The 29-year-old, who was born and raised in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, came to the U.S. six years ago to study English at Washington State University, where he was first approached by the WSU Muslim Association about teaching Arabic. ... Sandra Kelly, a sixth-generation Idahoan, was elected president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho Board of Directors at its state convention in Boise. Kelly works at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute and serves on the Moscow Human Rights Commission, as well as several other nonprofit boards.
2012 10 years ago
Artist Robert Horner is planting his seed in Moscow to not only be an artistic representation of the agricultural heritage here on the Palouse, but to act as a model for rammed earth as a sustainable development practice. The Port Townsend artist has temporarily relocated to Moscow, where he is installing his public art project in the Wren Welcome Garden at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 8 under a commission through the city. It was the start of the rammed earth process for the “Helio Terra” installation, which involves tamping down locally quarried earth into 30 hardened foam casts to create a 20-foot-high seed with grooves to reflect the solar orientation. ... The hill near Troy Elementary School will be lined with ponderosa pine trees for the foreseeable future due to work done this week by Troy sixth graders and members of the local Lions Club. Despite rainy weather, the group gathered near the Troy school property to plant trees as part of a challenge issued this year through Lions Club International.